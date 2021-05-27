Police: Juvenile arrested for bringing loaded gun to Stagg HS graduation in Stockton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday for bringing a loaded gun to Stagg High School’s graduation.

A school resource officer saw two people on campus, one of whom was identified as a former student who had been denied entry to the graduation ceremony due to strict COVID-19 guidelines.

After talking to them to see why they were on campus, those two individuals allegedly became uncooperative.

A search of the 17-year-old subject revealed a loaded gun, officials said.

The juvenile was subsequently arrested for carrying a firearm on a school campus. No additional details were released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News