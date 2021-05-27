Police: Juvenile arrested for bringing loaded gun to Stagg HS graduation in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday for bringing a loaded gun to Stagg High School’s graduation.

A school resource officer saw two people on campus, one of whom was identified as a former student who had been denied entry to the graduation ceremony due to strict COVID-19 guidelines.

After talking to them to see why they were on campus, those two individuals allegedly became uncooperative.

A search of the 17-year-old subject revealed a loaded gun, officials said.

The juvenile was subsequently arrested for carrying a firearm on a school campus. No additional details were released.