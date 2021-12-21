Police: Kidnapping suspect kills himself after crashing near Travis Air Force Base

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect behind a carjacking and a kidnapping killed himself Monday after he was chased by Fairfield police.

The Fairfield Police Department said just before 7 p.m., Flock Safety cameras picked up a vehicle connected to a wanted felon. According to Flock Safety’s site, the cameras are able to read license plates and issue real-time alerts.

Police said notifications from other cameras and a 911 call led them to the area of Chuck Hammond Drive and Peabody Road.

Officers found the driver and tried to stop him, but police said he drove roughly 2 miles away and crashed at the intersection of Peabody Road and Airbase Parkway, near Travis Air Force Base.

Fairfield police shut down the intersection to try to communicate with the driver. When he didn’t respond, they said officers approached the vehicle and discovered he was dead.

Police investigators said based on a handgun found in the car, they believe the man shot himself.

The driver has only been identified as a 38-year-old Oakland resident.

Information about the kidnapping and carjacking has not been reported, but Fairfield police said the victim had already been released before Monday night’s chase.

Officers shut down the intersection for roughly eight hours and closed off the main entrance to the Air Force base.