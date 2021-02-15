Police: ‘Large fight’ in Old Sacramento involved dozens of juveniles, no injuries reported

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police responded to a “large fight” involving about 50 juveniles Sunday evening in Old Sacramento.

The fight, reported around 6 p.m., was broken up. Police say those involved dispersed throughout Old Sacramento.

Although no injuries were reported, officers stayed in the area.

A few hours later, shortly after 10 p.m., officers heard a gunshot and were able to arrest the 18-year-old they believed fired the shot and found a gun, officials said. No injuries or damage were reported.

In a news release issued Monday, police did not say if the gunshot was directly related to the fight.