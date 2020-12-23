Police: Lodi man charged in connection with West Kingdon Road double homicide

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — A man appeared in a Stockton court Wednesday, charged with two counts of murder in connection with a Lodi double homicide, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office identified the man as 53-year-old Christopher Holland and believe he is responsible for killing two people on West Kingdon Road on Dec. 17.

Police said the victims, James and Mary Reiswig, were found dead in their home, and that there is a connection between them and Holland, which is still under investigation.

Police added that this was an isolated incident.

Holland was arrested after the Lodi Police Department got a call of a man “acting strange” at Salas Park on Dec. 18 around 12 p.m., according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

For anyone with information, please call 209-468-4400 and reference case #20-27003.