Police, loved ones search Garcia Bend Park for missing woman

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police, family and friends are searching the area of Garcia Bend Park in Sacramento for a woman who was last seen Saturday.

The Sacramento Police Department said they received a report Sunday about a 40-year-old woman who had gone missing in the area of Garcia Bend Park along the Sacramento River in the Pocket neighborhood.

A missing flyer identifies the woman as Cheng “May” Saechao.

It also says Saechao’s car was found in the park’s parking lot and her belongings were found by the river.

Flyer courtesy of the Saechao family/Facebook

Officers, a boat and unmanned aircraft canvassed the area and did a sweep of the river but did not find her, police said.

Investigators did say they have yet to find any evidence of foul play.

Saechao’s brother reached out to FOX40 to say her loved ones would be searching in the area Monday morning.

The flyer says Saechao is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 115 pounds.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.