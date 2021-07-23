Police: Pedestrian seriously injured in crash; Mack Road closed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Mack Road in South Sacramento is closed to traffic while authorities investigate a serious injury collision, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Police said officers responded to the area of Mack Road and Archean Way around 4 a.m. after reports of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. The driver remained at the scene. 

Mack Road is closed between Franklin Boulevard and Brookfield Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News