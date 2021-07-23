Police: Pedestrian seriously injured in crash; Mack Road closed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Mack Road in South Sacramento is closed to traffic while authorities investigate a serious injury collision, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Police said officers responded to the area of Mack Road and Archean Way around 4 a.m. after reports of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. The driver remained at the scene.

Mack Road is closed between Franklin Boulevard and Brookfield Drive.

Traffic Advisory: Mack Rd is closed between Franklin Blvd and Brookfield Dr as units investigate a serious injury collision. Please plan for alternate routes. This thread will be updated when the roadway reopens. pic.twitter.com/lDkabMiw9T — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) July 23, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.