MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — Manteca police said a pedestrian was struck by a garbage truck vehicle early Monday morning.

Police said the pedestrian, who was identified as a male, was hit near the intersection of West Yosemite Avenue and South Airport Way before 5 a.m.

When officers arrived, police said they began life-saving measures on the pedestrian and he was transported to a local hospital.

Police said the man is currently in critical condition.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation and the garbage truck driver is fully cooperating with investigators, according to police.

For anyone with information regarding the investigation, the Manteca Police Department asks to contact Ofc. Jose Plascencia at 209-456-8176.