Police: Man arrested after hitting parked vehicle, injuring occupant in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man has been arrested after hitting a parked vehicle and injuring the person inside Friday afternoon, according to the West Sacramento Police Department.

Officers responded to Industrial and Parkway boulevards around 12:04 p.m.

When they arrived, they discovered the driver, who has not been identified, hit an occupied parked vehicle.

Said occupant, who has also not been identified, was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

The driver was then arrested for driving under the influence, police added.

The road will be closed for several hours for an investigation.