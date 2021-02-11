Police: Man arrested after pointing gun at someone in Placerville McDonald’s parking lot

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man has been arrested after pointing a gun and threatening another man at a McDonald’s on Broadway Drive Thursday, according to the Placerville Police Department.

Dispatch received a call about the man, Jorj Perry, making threats in the rear parking lot around 8 a.m.

Perry jumped a fence and escaped to the creek below a parking lot at Hangtown Village Square by the time officers arrived, police said.

Officers used a drone to find Perry, but the firearm he was carrying has not been located. Police are currently investigating his vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Placerville Police Department at 530-642-5210.