Police: Man arrested after stealing, threatening people with a knife at Home Depot in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing and threatening people with a knife inside a Home Depot Sunday evening, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the Home Depot in Auburn about a report of a person causing a disturbance at 4:20 p.m.

The man, Daniel James Meyer, was seen walking away from the store with a knife in his hand, police said. Meyer, 36, was asked several times to drop the knife and was arrested after complying with police.

Deputies later learned Meyer allegedly stole $115 worth of items from Home Depot and had brandished his knife “in a threatening manner” inside the store. Meyer had also been issued a trespassing notice earlier that day in the same location, police said.

Meyer was charged with shoplifting, trespassing, having a concealed dagger and brandishing a weapon, police said.