Police: Man arrested after trying to rob bank on Folsom Boulevard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police arrested a suspect in an attempted bank robbery Tuesday morning.

The attempted robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Chase Bank at 8389 Folsom Boulevard in the Raley’s shopping center, police said.

Employees reported a man who was allegedly demanding money from the tellers. The suspect is currently detained and an investigation is ongoing.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

Police also reported a bank robbery at Alhambra Boulevard Monday, where the suspect demanded money and fled the area. Authorities are investigating whether these two incidents are connected.

