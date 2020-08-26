Police: Man arrested after trying to suffocate female victim at Sonora hotel

SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars after violently attacking a female victim at a hotel early Tuesday morning, according to the Sonora Police Department.

Police officials said they received a 911 call from a female victim at a hotel on Stockton Road just before 1:00 a.m.

During their investigation, officers learned that 50-year-old Georgia resident Jeffrey K. Howard was responsible for several violent acts against the victim.

Police said Howard knew the victim and during an alleged disagreement, Howard tried to suffocate the victim multiple times. He wrapped a plastic bag over her head then held her down while pushing a pillow into her face, according to police.

Investigators also said Howard reportedly punched the victim in the face during the assault.

Howard was taken into custody at the scene and booked at the Tuolumne County Jail for attempted murder, according to police.