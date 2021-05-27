Police: Man arrested by SWAT after evading, assaulting officers in Manteca

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) – SWAT officers in Manteca arrested a man one day after he rammed his car against police cruisers while evading capture.

On Wednesday, Manteca police officers found 37-year-old Robert Shermantine at a gas station on Crestwood Avenue near West Lathrop Road.

Police officials say Shermantine had an active warrant for his arrest in connection to an illegal drug sale investigation.

Officers say they tried to park their police car behind Shermantine’s vehicle to prevent his escape.

Shermantine quickly got back into his vehicle and rammed the police car, nearly striking one of the nearby officers, according to officials.

Officers say Shermantine was able to ram the police car hard enough to create a gap and escaped.

The officers tried to give chase but the damage done to the police car by Shermantine prevented the cruiser from catching up and the pursuit was stopped, officials said.

Later that day, Shermantine was found in another vehicle by police near Highway 99 and Austin Road.

Police officials say Shermantine refused to stop and after a short chase, police stopped the pursuit due to the amount of traffic in the area.

On Thursday, detectives obtained information about Shermantine possibly being at home on Pioneer Avenue near Cherokee Lane.

The Manteca-Ripon SWAT team was activated and Shermantine surrendered without resisting.

During their investigation after Shermantine’s arrest, a home on Olivewood Avenue in Manteca near Parkwood Drive was searched via warrant, according to police.

Inside, detectives say they found meth and cocaine along with evidence of illegal drug sales.

Shermantine was booked Thursday night at the San Joaquin County Jail on multiple charges.