Police: Man arrested for arson after standoff in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An arson suspect is behind bars after barricading himself in an apartment in Stockton Friday.

The Stockton Police Department said 49-year-old Saic Suson was possibly armed with a gun and locked himself in an apartment on West Lane near East Swain Road just after 2 p.m. and refused to come out. Investigators said Suson was wanted for arson.

SWAT officers and the Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the location. Police officials said SWAT launched less-lethal beanbag rounds and chemical agents into the apartment to get Suson to surrender.

Suson was arrested on multiple charges including arson and resisting arrest.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.