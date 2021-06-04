Police: Man arrested for hate crime after Old Sacramento burglary

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Thursday on hate crime charges after breaking into an Old Sacramento business, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Just before 3 p.m., officers responded to Blossom Bathhouse after a report of a man who broke into the business by breaking a glass pane on the door, police said.

Ross Wolfer, 55, “yelled racial slurs” at a victim inside the building at the time, police said. The victim was also injured.

Following the incident, store owner Jazmine Bonnett posted to Facebook, “Today I became truly American. Unfortunately, I was the victim of a hate crime. I was attacked at my shop, Blossom Bathhouse, in Old Sacramento. My store was vandalized and I was called a “Black N—– B—-“. I am a little shaken up and in shock.”

Bonnett added, “All the love, light and prayers are welcomed!”

Wolfer was arrested for burglary, vandalism and hate crime charges, police said. He was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help pay for damages and loss of inventory.

This is a developing story. FOX40 has reached out to Bonnett for further details. Check back for updates.