Police: Man arrested for intentionally setting two wildland fires in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The South Lake Tahoe Police Department arrested a man suspected of intentionally setting two fires early Thursday morning.

Police and fire personnel were dispatched to a wildland fire on Al Tahoe Boulevard around 1 a.m. 

Officers put the fire out and determined it was set intentionally, the police department said.

Around the same time, a South Lake Tahoe Fire Department engine found a second wildland fire on Pioneer Trail.

The fires were about a quarter-mile away from each other. 

Fire personnel noticed a man attempting to hide near the second fire, police said. Officers arrived and detained a man identified as Issac Escalera. 

Police determined Escalera intentionally set both fires. He was booked into the El Dorado County Jail for two counts of arson to forest land.

