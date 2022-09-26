CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Sunday after the Chico Police Department said it was told he was “preparing to commit a ‘Las Vegas style’ mass shooting with a specified deadline” and making various criminal threats against individuals and law enforcement.

The police department said it obtained evidence that Dallas Marsh, 37, intended to commit violence described to police and also that he was staying at a motel in Chico.

According to the police, Marsh was arrested at the motel around 8:50 a.m. Sunday without incident but during his detention made threats against officers and hit an officer with a table.

In Las Vegas on October 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock fired a gun from his hotel room into a crowd below attending a concert killing 58 people.

The Chico Police Department said Marsh is booked in the Butte County Jail on a no-bail felony arrest. Marsh is facing charges of criminal threats of death / great bodily injury, battery on a peace officer and threats of violence against a peace officer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.