Police: Man arrested in connection to Modesto deadly shooting

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto man has been arrested in connection to a deadly November shooting on Celeste Drive, police said.

The victim, 19-year-old Cedrick Miller, was found shot in a vehicle that had crashed into a fire hydrant and a home on Nov. 13, 2020.

Treviano Owens, 20, was arrested during a traffic stop on Jan. 6, police said.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information may contact Detective Joshua Lawrence at 209-572-9642. Witnesses may remain anonymous by contacting crime stoppers at 209-521-4636.