Police: Man arrested in connection with break-ins, sexual assault in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police have arrested a man in connection with multiple break-ins and a sexual assault early Tuesday morning in West Sacramento.

Police received a call reporting the incidents around 4 a.m. at Evergreen Circle.

Police then arrested the man after an “extensive search.” The man has not yet been identified.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects or ongoing danger to the public, though the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information may call the West Sacramento Police DePartment at 916-372-3375 or email at policecrimetips@cityofwestsacramento.org.