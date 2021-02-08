Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run in Rancho Cordova parking lot

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies arrested a North Highlands man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on Jan. 29 in Rancho Cordova.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says around 9:05 p.m., deputies received a call about an unconscious man, 29-year-old Christopher Ceja Ramirez, lying in a parking lot of a business on Folsom Boulevard near Rod Beaudry Drive. The caller said Ramirez, of Rancho Cordova, had been struck by a vehicle that had left the scene.

Ramirez was declared dead at the scene with “significant trauma to his body,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office reports another man, who has not been identified, was also hit and had minor injuries. He was then taken to a local hospital and is expected to live.

The sheriff’s office arrested Jesus Santiago Alvarez Valencia, 25, on Jan. 31. Valencia was charged with homicide and attempted homicide.

Detectives do not believe there are other suspects at the time.