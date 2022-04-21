CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said an arrest was made in connection to a April 2 shooting of a 9-year-old girl.

Police said David Price, 39, was taken into custody in Citrus Heights by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Wednesday.

Price was booked into San Joaquin County Jail and five handguns were taken by officers at the time of his arrest, according to Stockton police.

Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department previously told FOX40 the girl was in a car with her family on Van Gough Lane when another vehicle pulled up and opened fire. The girl was taken to the hospital after.

She was in stable condition at the time of her hospitalization.