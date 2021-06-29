Police: Man barricades himself inside Manteca home after attacking his father with dumbbell

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man barricaded himself inside a Manteca home for most of the day Monday after he reportedly attacked his father with a dumbbell.

According to the Manteca Police Department, around 4:15 a.m., officers were called to a home on Crom Street, where 34-year-old Fairose Qayeum allegedly hit his father across the head with a dumbbell.

Family members were able to safely leave the house but said they did not want Qayeum to face charges for the attack.

By the afternoon, however, the family went to the police department after Qayeum still had not left the house. Police said his family requested Qayeum be prosecuted for the attack and asked for an emergency protection order.

Officers went back to the house with search and arrested warrants, but the police department said Qayeum was still “agitated and refused to comply.”

Police said they surrounded the home, and SWAT and hostage negotiations teams were called to the scene.

Hours later, just after midnight, the SWAT team deployed gas in the house and Qayeum surrendered, police reported.

According to Manteca police, he was booked at the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. His bail has been set at $250,000 and a court date has been scheduled for Wednesday.