Police: Man dies after being assaulted in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died Friday evening after being assaulted in South Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers investigated reports of a man who was injured at an apartment on La Pera Court just before 6:30 p.m.

Investigators said the man appeared to be a victim of an assault and was declared dead at the scene.

No suspect or motive information was released.

Police officials encourage any witnesses with information to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

