Police: Man dies after being found shot inside car in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died Saturday night after being found shot inside a car in the area of Houston and Colorado avenues.

Stockton police officials said their officers investigated a suspicious vehicle at 10:34 p.m.

They found a 23-year-old man inside suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics were called to the scene and declared the man dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating but have not released any information about the victim or the shooter.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call its non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323. People can submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip online by tapping or clicking here, or by calling 209-946-0600. People can also download the P3 Tips Mobile App and submit tips anonymously. Stockton Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.