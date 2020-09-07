Police: Man dies after being shot at Turlock hotel, suspect arrested

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A hotel shooting in Turlock left one man dead and another in handcuffs early Monday morning.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 4:15 a.m. at a hotel on North Tully Road near Homer Way, according to the Turlock Police Department.

When police officials arrived they said they found an unidentified man with a single gunshot wound.

Officials said the victim was taken to a local hospital where he died during surgery.

Officers said 20-year-old Miguel Saldate was detained at the scene before being arrested and booked for multiple felony charges, including attempted homicide.

Detectives said it is still early in their investigation but the shooting may be “gang related.”

Police officials ask that anyone with information, to call Detective Timothy Redd at 209-664-7325 or the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 ext. 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.