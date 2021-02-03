Police: Man dies after being shot in Citrus Heights driveway

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A 50-year-old man is dead after being shot Monday evening, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to Gallant Circle around 7:50 p.m. after a man called to report he had just shot someone in his driveway.

Officers then provided first aid to the wounded man, who has not yet been identified. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police added that the two men knew each other and were fighting in front of the house before the shooting happened.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.