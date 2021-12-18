Police: Man dies after being shot in midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after being shot in the area of 20th and K streets Friday night.

The Sacramento Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting just after 10:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man critically injured by a gunshot wound and tried to provide him aid.

Despite the officers’ efforts, medical personnel declared the man dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and the motive of the shooting is not yet known but they believe there was a disturbance between two groups of people that resulted in the shooting.

No additional information about the victim or the shooter was released.

The Sacramento Police Department are asking any witnesses with information regarding the shooting to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.