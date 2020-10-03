Police: Man dies after being shot in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died early Saturday morning after being shot in Stockton.

Stockton police officials said the shooting happened shortly after 6 a.m. in the area of Sutter and First streets.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where police said he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating but have yet to release any information regarding motive or suspect.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call their non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.