Police: Man dies after being shot in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man has died after being shot in Stockton Saturday night.

The Stockton Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting on Astor Drive near Albany Drive around 10:12 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details about the shooting were released.

Stockton police are encouraging anyone with information to call its non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

