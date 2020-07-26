Police: Man dies after being shot in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man has died after being shot in Stockton Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police officials said they were notified about a single-vehicle accident on Pyreness Avenue near Le Mans Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they said they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the death. No motive or suspect information has yet been released.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call its non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.