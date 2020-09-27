Police: Man dies after being struck by truck in Oakdale

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — — A man died Sunday morning after being hit by a truck in Oakdale.

The Oakdale Police department said the crash happened near the Church of Nazarene on West F Street around 10:18 a.m.

Investigators said a Chevrolet truck was making a U-turn in the parking lot of the church when it accelerated and struck a man walking before crashing into a church building.

When authorities arrived they declared the pedestrian dead and the driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital.

The crash is still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, but police officials said it does not appear that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.