STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died in Stockton after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.

The Stockton Police Department said the crash happened at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Lincoln Street around 7:23 p.m.

When officers arrived, they declared the unidentified victim dead.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with investigators.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.