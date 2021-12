OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — An 18-year-old man died late Saturday night after falling out of a moving truck on North Oak Avenue near Poplar Street.

Oakdale police were called to the area just before midnight.

When they arrived, they tried to give medical aid to the man, but he died from his injuries.

Detectives said the man was the front passenger of the truck and fell off while hanging out of the passenger window.

No additional information about the man or the truck was released.