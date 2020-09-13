Police: Man dies at hospital after being shot in the chest in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after being shot in the chest in Stockton Saturday night.

Stockton police officials said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Doray Court near Pixie Drive.

Police said the 38-year-old victim was involved in a disturbance with another person before being shot in the chest.

Officers said they found the victim on the street before he was taken to a local hospital where he died.

No information on the suspect or the motive of the shooting was released.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call their non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.