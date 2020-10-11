Police: Man dies, teenager injured in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One man has died and a teenager was injured after a shooting in Stockton Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened near Golden Gate Avenue and Marsh Street just before 1 p.m. according to the Stockton Police Department.

When officers arrived they said they found two victims with gunshot wounds, a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy.

Police said the 19-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The 17-year-old was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives are investigating but no information on motive or suspect were released.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call their non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.