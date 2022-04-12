SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after being hit by a car he was trying to steal a catalytic converter early Monday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said officers responded to Timberlake Drive at 4:45 a.m. and found a man with serious injuries.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Police said the man was tampering with the car that hit him, and they believe he was trying to steal the car’s catalytic converter before he was struck.

The driver of the car spoke to police about what happened and the investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was released about the people involved.

This story is developing.