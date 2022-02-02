Police: Man fatally shot near Stockton park; shooter at large

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Police said a man was shot near a Stockton park Tuesday morning and the shooter was still at large.

Stockton police said just after 11 a.m., a 52-year-old man was shot at the intersection of North Hunter and East Poplar streets, which is located at the southeast corner of Eden Park.

A friend took the man to a hospital, but police reported he died from his wounds.

His identity has not been released.

Homicide detectives are still trying to find more information about the shooter and the motive behind the deadly shooting.

Later in the day, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said a disturbance between two vehicles led to a shooting in the area of Telegraph and Marine avenues. One of the vehicles was found after crashing into two parked cars.

The driver was injured and taken to a hospital. Their condition was not known.

Anyone who has information about the homicide has been asked to call the Stockton Police Department’s non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.