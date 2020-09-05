Police: Man found dead after being stabbed in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Calif) — Police are investigating the death of a man found with stab wounds near the Sacramento River Saturday morning.

The body was found near Railyards Boulevard and Jibboom Street around 8:45 a.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department.

When authorities arrived they discovered the victim appeared to have been stabbed.

Police officials said homicide detectives took over the investigation and are searching the area for witnesses and evidence.

Detectives said they believe the victim was experiencing homelessness before his death.

Police officials are asking any witnesses with information regarding this crime to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.