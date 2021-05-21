Police: Man found dead inside Tracy fast-food restaurant

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found dead early Friday morning inside a fast-food restaurant in Tracy.

The Tracy Police Department said officers responded to the restaurant near South Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road around 3 a.m. due to a reported business alarm.

Officers found signs of forced entry and the man inside, police said. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

Police said the investigation remains active and the man’s cause of death has not been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Jeff Berdosh at jeff.berdosh@tracypd.com.

