STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man with a head injury was found dead in Stockton Saturday evening.

Stockton police officials said a 66-year-old man was found dead at a location on Weber Avenue near South Grant Street around 6:43 p.m.

Police said the man was found with an injury to his head and detectives are investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.