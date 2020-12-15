Police: Man hospitalized after being shot by Stockton officers

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is in the hospital after being shot by officers Monday, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The police department said officers responded to the area of Maywood Lane around 11:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Officers said they heard the sound of a gun racking and were “confronted” by a man with a gun.

Two Stockton police officers fired their weapons, hitting the man.

Police said the officers administered life-saving measures until medics arrived and transported him to the hospital.

None of the officers were hurt.

Two firearms were found at the scene, according to police.

This shooting remains under investigation by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation, and the California Department of Justice.