Police: Man hospitalized after shooting, standoff with officers in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Friday after opening fire on a South Lake Tahoe Police officer.

Police responded to a call around 3 a.m. about the man attempting to break into a room at the Three Peaks Resort at Park Avenue.

Police said the man then opened fire with an assault-style rifle. An officer returned fire and hit him, officials said.

The man eventually surrendered after a two-hour standoff with police, according to investigators.

He was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask that everyone stay out of the area while the investigation continues.