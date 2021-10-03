Police: Man in stolen ambulance hits cars, injures motorist

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is in custody after stealing an ambulance and injuring one person late Saturday evening, Sacramento police said.

Police began receiving reports that an ambulance was being driven recklessly and had struck a parked vehicle near midnight on Saturday.

The stolen ambulance was located in the downtown area, having struck an occupied vehicle and injuring the person inside the other car.

The man suspected of stealing the ambulance was peaceably arrested in the area of Democracy Alley and 23rd Street. He faces several felony charges.