Police: Man intentionally drives truck into Oroville police station

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars in Oroville after intentionally driving his truck into the lobby of a police station Friday afternoon, according to the Oroville Police Department.



Investigators said 33-year-old Jedidiah Guerra drove a Chevrolet full-size truck into the lobby of the Oroville Police Department around 3 p.m.

Guerra tried to run away and assaulted two officers before being detained in front of the station, according to police.



Photos from the scene show a white pickup truck with matching camper shell jutting from the front window of the station, surrounded by cracked drywall and shattered glass.

Police officials said the crash caused “extensive damage to the lobby, the public restroom, as well as damaging the plumbing to the building.”

No injuries were reported but investigators said Guerra was intoxicated at the time and drove into the station on purpose but no specific motive was released.

Police said Guerra was booked in the Butte County Jail for DUI, felony vandalism and two counts of battery on a police officer.

Guerra’s bail was set at $140,000.



This story is developing. Check back for updates.