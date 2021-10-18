Police: Man killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba City Police Department is investigating an apparent drive-by shooting in Yuba City.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting near Bogue Road and Big Oaks Court, off of Garden Highway.

An unconscious 34-year-old Hispanic man with a gunshot wound was found in the area, police said. He was pronounced dead at Adventist Rideout Hospital by ambulance personnel.

Witnesses said someone in a dark-colored SUV pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle before the gunshot was fired, according to police.

The shooting investigating is ongoing, and police have not identified the shooter or the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Yuba City City Police Department at 530-822-4660.