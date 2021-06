STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Stockton.

Officers responded to the area of East Flora and North California streets for a shooting around 12:15 a.m. Thursday, police said. A man who was shot died at the scene.

North California Street is closed between East Poplar and East Park streets.

Police said they do not have any information on the shooter or motive.

A man is dead and an investigation is happening now in Stockton near California and Flora. The shooting happened at about 12:15 this morning… and if these evidence markers are any indication, there was a lot of shooting going on. pic.twitter.com/qclzXARuYW — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) June 10, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.