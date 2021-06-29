Police: Man killed in Elk Grove shooting near West Stockton, Laguna boulevards

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Tuesday.

Police said they responded to a report of a man down in a parking lot near West Stockton and Laguna boulevards around 2:23 a.m.

A man found in the Holiday Inn Express parking lot died at the scene despite life-saving measures performed by officers, police said.

Businesses in the area are still accessible, and nearby traffic is not impacted by the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

