Police: Man killed in Elk Grove shooting near West Stockton, Laguna boulevards

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Tuesday.

Police said they responded to a report of a man down in a parking lot near West Stockton and Laguna boulevards around 2:23 a.m.

A man found in the Holiday Inn Express parking lot died at the scene despite life-saving measures performed by officers, police said.

Businesses in the area are still accessible, and nearby traffic is not impacted by the investigation.

Officers are on scene in the 9100 block of W. Stockton Blvd. investigating an early morning homicide. The circumstances that led up to the shooting are still under investigation and we ask that anyone with information contact the EGPD Communications Center at (916) 714-5115. pic.twitter.com/ulOHCgaJCk — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) June 29, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.