Police: Man killed in hit-and-run at Mack Road, Valley Hi Drive

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was killed in a hit-and-run collision near Mack Road and Valley Hi Drive, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers responded to the area around 3:40 a.m. Monday.

Police said the man was found with life-threatening injuries, and fire crews declared the man dead at the scene.

At this time, police said investigators do not have a description of the driver and the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to call the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471.

This is a developing story.