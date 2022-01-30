Police: Man killed in hit-and-run near Power Inn Road, Butte Avenue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was killed in a hit-and-run collision early Sunday near Power Inn Road and Butte Avenue.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded to the area around 1:50 a.m., after receiving a report about a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

A man with serious injuries was found in the roadway, police said. He died at the scene despite efforts to save his life.

Police said the driver fled the scene in the vehicle before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at 916- 808-5471.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.