Police: Man killed in shooting near Laguna Boulevard

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man Thursday.

Police said officers responded to Starfish Way, near Laguna Boulevard, for reports of a shooting around 10:25 p.m.

A man with gunshot wounds was lying in the road, police said. He died despite life-saving attempts by officers and fire personnel.

Detectives learned of a “verbal argument” between the victim and the shooter that escalated when that person “drew a firearm and fired at the victim,” police said.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department at 916-478-8060.